Barbara Nancy Barry
Colchester - Barbara Nancy Barry, 73 of Colchester Vermont passed away on Sunday December 1, 2019 at Birchwood Terrace after a brief illness.
Barbara was the daughter of Nancy (Collins) and Allen Barry. She was born in Brooklyn, NY but grew up in Milton MA. Barbara has three sons Harry III (Christen) of Colchester, VT, Richard (Margaret) of Brookline, MA, and Daniel (Stacey) of Titusville, PA. She is survived by many loving grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her mother, father, brother and two infant grandchildren.
Barbara had a successful career as an engineering assistant in the electronics field. She also did some Computer Aided Design for various companies. She was passionate about animals and later in life became a Dog Trainer at PetSmart. She was happiest when she was working with animals or when spending time with her grandchildren.
Burial will take place at the Milton Cemetery, Milton, MA on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 10:30am. The family may have a small celebration of life in the summer.
Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home, Burlington. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019