Barbara P. Russell
Milton - Barbara P. Russell, 90, a longtime Milton resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm with an Order of the Eastern Star Service at 3:30 pm in the Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd at 11 am in the United Church of Milton with Reverend Jeffrey Cornwell officiating.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019