Barbara P. Russell


1928 - 2019
Barbara P. Russell Obituary
Barbara P. Russell

Milton - Barbara P. Russell, 90, a longtime Milton resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.

Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm with an Order of the Eastern Star Service at 3:30 pm in the Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd at 11 am in the United Church of Milton with Reverend Jeffrey Cornwell officiating.

A complete obituary notice can be viewed and online condolences may be made by visiting www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019
