Barbara R. Slade



Barbara R. Slade, recently of Ridgeland SC, and longtime resident of Shelburne, VT passed away peacefully May 15th, at the age of 86. She was a widow, surviving her devoted husband Don by many years and she leaves behind a son, Rick Slade along with his fiancée Paige, daughter Robin Bertrand with her husband Randy. There are four grandchildren, Maia Bertrand, Jackson Slade with his fiancée Maddie, Eliza Ieni along with her husband David, Tyler Slade with his partner Stephanie, and three Ieni great-granddaughters, Lillian, Sadie, and Vivienne. She is also survived by her brother Richard Lagsdin.



Barbara was an active member of the Shelburne and Hinesburg communities for many years and leaves behind numerous good friends. Folks knew her as a force of nature who loved to play bridge and to travel. Barbara worked for many years as a guide at the Shelburne Museum and she loved to be at the center of a crowd to "just hear what's going on". She was devoted to her family and a cruise this past January, with her entire family, was a fitting celebration of her life well-lived.









