Barbara S. Beaman
Shelburne - Barbara S. Beaman, 82, of Shelburne, VT, passed away on June 9, 2019 after a short illness.
She was born in Glens Falls, NY, on March 8, 1937, educated in Glens Falls public schools, received her BS from Cornell University and MSEd from Russell Sage College. During a lifetime career as an elementary and early childhood educator, Barbara taught in Yorktown Heights, NY, North Colonie, NY, Evreux, France for the US Air Force and for 43 years in Ipswich MA. While in Ipswich she was an active member of Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church, the Ipswich Conservation Commission and Chorus North Shore. She moved to Wake Robin in Shelburne, VT in 2009. Barbara participated in many Wake Robin activities and committees, was a volunteer at the Shelburne Farms preschool program, and at Shelburne Community School, the Shelburne Food Shelf, and at Rock Point Camp in Burlington. She also sang with the South County Chorus and was a member of St. Paul's Cathedral in Burlington. Phyl Newbeck, in the Shelburne News, March 15, 2017 called Barbara "Senior Volunteer Extraordinaire". Newbeck went on to write, "Barbara Beaman isn't crazy about the title 'exceptional elder.' "I hate public recognition," she said, "and there are plenty of people who do just as much as I do and maybe more." That may be the case, but it is also true that in her [then] almost eight years at Wake Robin, the 80-year-old Beaman has become an impressive example of volunteer spirit."
She is survived by her son Daniel, sister Elizabeth King, nephew Amani King, and friends Jane Van Landingham and Betsy Emerson and their families, for whom she was a "bonus grandmother", and her cat Jeoffry. She was predeceased by her son Marcos and her niece Tashi King. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 am on Friday, June 21, at St. Paul's Cathedral in Burlington.
A Circle of Remembrance will be held at Wake Robin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to Partners in Development, 174 High St., Suite 106, Ipswich MA 01938 or to St. Paul's Cathedral, 2 Cherry St., Burlington VT 05401.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 19, 2019