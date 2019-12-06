|
Barbara Sweeney
Barbara Lillian Sweeney passed away on December 3, 2019. She was born May 30, 1922 in Burlington, Vermont to Alfred Archie and Alice Mae (Hunt) Sweeney. Attended Essex Junction public schools, graduated Hardwick Academy, 1940 and graduated from Burlington Business School, 1941. Employed by General Electric, Schenectady, NY for one year before moving back to Burlington where she was employed at University of Vermont for 22 years and Champlain Cable, Colchester for 20 years upon retirement. She continued to work at Ames Department Store, South Burlington for 15 years.
Survived by sisters Janice Sweeney Hess, South Burlington, Vermont and Ann Sweeney Gregoire, Lutz, Florida, sister-in-law Leona Sweeney, Springfield, Vermont and three generations of nieces and nephews, including first generation Donna Sweeney (and husband, Dennis), Debbie Powers, Robert Harkins, Micheal Powers (and wife, Debbie), Shelley Sweeney, James Harkins (and wife, Debbie), Kent Gregoire (and husband, Steve Cornwell) and Kim Gregoire. Predeceased by parents, brother Donald A Sweeney, and brother-in-law Roland L Gregoire, Sr.
Barbara most enjoyed spending time with family. She preferred walking, an avid reader, played cards and bingo, and loved music.
A private family memorial service will be held later where her ashes will be placed at the East Williston Cemetery in Williston, VT. In memory of Barbara L Sweeney, contributions may be made to Colchester Rescue, 687 Blakey Rd, Colchester, VT 05446.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019