Barbara Weed
Burlington - Barbara Weed died peacefully Feb 27, 2020 at the Burlington Health and Rehab facility. She was born January 2, 1930 in Burlington, Vermont, the daughter of Edward Lumbra and Helen Baker Lumbra.
She married the love of her life, Perley Weed on August 4, 1953, and after living in various places around the Burlington area they settled into a new home on King Street in 1957, where they raised their five children and lived happily until retirement.
She was a devoted wife and mother, working various jobs both inside and outside the home to help support her family. She worked at a sewing mill, provided in-home daycare, and finally settled in food services in the Burlington school system - her early days at Edmunds Middle School and later at Burlington High School where she worked her way up to supervisor before her retirement.
Barbara and Perley enjoyed spending their leisure time at the family deer camp on Lincoln Gap Road in Warren, Vermont. The camp became a primary gathering space for the extended family. They built it from a camp into a second home, and eventually retired there to live on the mountain year round. There they formed a wonderful community that included the local road and rescue crews, neighbors, and even seasonal hikers and sledders who were allowed to park in their driveway to access Lincoln Gap road for their winter adventures. In her down time Barbara loved reading novels, watching her soaps, and going to the local bingo hall. However, mostly she kept busy with hobbies that contributed to the household like gardening, hunting, canning, cooking, and crochet projects. She and Perley also loved to spend the summer months bargain hunting at the local yard sales and flea markets. Ultimately, she built a quiet, happy, simple life that was primarily focused on taking care of the people around her. When asked once why she was rarely heard complaining about others, she responded, "Well, I suppose that there are enough people in our lives that try to tear us down. Your loved ones should be the ones who focus on building us up".
As a loving mother, wife, sister, daughter, grandmother, and friend she will be missed forever by all who knew her. She is survived by, her children Robert Goddard and his partner Carol Forguites, Edward Goddard, Perley Weed and his partner Jan Audette, Rose Perron and her husband Steve Perron; her younger brother John Boudah and his wife Stacia Boudah; her daughter-in-law Gail Weed; twelve grand children, nineteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandson; as well as a very special nephew, Doug Williams and his wife Terry. She is predeceased by her parents, Edward and Helen Lumbra; her husband, Perley Weed; her siblings, Bernice Coleman, Janice Greenier, Norman and Mary Lumbra, Joyce Moran, Cathy and Doug Williams; her step-son, Bill Weed; and her daughter-in-law, Sandra Goddard.
The family would like to thank staff at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, Vermont who provided her with a caring and comfortable home away from home in her declining years.
The family invites loved ones to join them in a loving memorial ceremony for Barbara at The Elks Lodge at 925 North Avenue, in Burlington, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the at www.act.alz.org.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020