Barbara WerleShelburne - Barbara "Bim" (Mayer) Brownlee Werle 89, of Shelburne, Vermont, passed away July 10, 2020following a short illness. There will be a Circle of Remembrance at Wake Robin at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home. To read a full obituary and to place condolences go to www.creamtionsocietycc.com