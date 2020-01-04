|
Barry Charles Blumen
Barry Charles Blumen, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at age 84 on December 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Barry was born in Brooklyn New York to Harry and Selma Blumen. Growing up, he enjoyed playing ball with friends and was a superior athlete. He joined the US Airforce and proudly served four years in the Korean War, followed by four years in the Reserves.
In 1962 he met the love of his life, Frances (Weisberg) on a blind date. They were married 10 months later and had three children; Cori (Johnson), Steven, and Debra (Laskarzewski). Barry was employed by Liquidometer as an electronics engineer, and the family moved to Vermont when he transferred to Simmonds Precision in Vergennes in 1971. Though it was acquired by other companies over time, Barry worked there until he retired as an Engineering Manager (from BF Goodrich Aerospace).
Barry remained an avid sports fan his entire life and enjoyed watching his children's hockey, baseball (which he also coached), softball, basketball and field hockey games over the years. He remained a devoted New York Giants fan and loved watching football. He also enjoyed traveling with Fran, especially cross country.
Barry will be missed for his wonderful sense of humor, his honesty and integrity, his spirited debates and, above all, his deep love of his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Frances; his daughter Cori Johnson and her husband Shawn; his son Steven Blumen and his wife Cindy; his daughter Debra Laskarzewski and her husband Jim; his grandchildren Kristin Mills and her husband Ryan, Nicolas Blumen, Meghan Rhodes-Susin and her husband Samuel Susin, Kimmie Rhodes, Daniel Laskarzewski and Amy Laskarzewski; and his great-granddaughter Abigail Mills. He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Selma Blumen and his sister Muriel Gould.
Arrangements by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020