Barry J. "Bear" Mallette
Please join us in celebrating Barry Mallette's life on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00am for a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church in Colchester, with burial directly following at New Mount Calvary Cemetery on Plattsburgh Avenue in Burlington, following his departure from this world back on August 15, 2019.
Barry is, and will be, dearly missed by all who crossed paths with him. He will be fondly remembered as a light-hearted and kind soul, authentic in nature, genuine at heart, and sprinkled with humor. Barry was talented in many ways, one of which was through his expansive musical artistry, and in addition, through his seasoned profession as a master electrician, embedded from the roots of three generations of electricians. Barry was a wonderful person that touched the hearts of so many. He will live in all of our hearts forever and always.
Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 27, 2019