Beatrice "Bea" Ducharme
Jericho - Beatrice Amelia (Hill) Ducharme, 74, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
She was born on April, 24, 1946 in Lebanon, NH, the daughter of Leslie and Amelia (Wheeler) Hill.
Beatrice was a devoted wife, loving mother and special grandmother. Everyone who knew Bea came to love her right off and called her one of their own. She spent her whole life caring for people, both through work and family. Caring for others was her true calling.
She is survived by her four daughters: Julie Ducharme and partner, Brian, Kristen Ducharme, Stephanie Ducharme and Carrie Morway and husband, Cameron; her son, Larry Ducharme and wife, Tina; her grandchildren: Troy, Amber, Tyler and Hannah Ducharme, Braedyn Kelly, Anthony Fletcher and Jaxson Morway; great grandchildren: Ryan, Josh, Jennavecia and Zachary; her siblings: Leroy Hill and wife, Peggy, Edith Martin and Andy Hill and her best friends: Louise Garceau and Carol Guillemette of 62 years.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, of 54 years, Lawrence, her sister, Elizabeth Hill and dear friend, Phyllis McKenzie.
A special thanks is extended to Hospice Care Giver: Kacey, Sandra and Katie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a time and place to be announced.
Those wishing may send a Memorial Donation to the charity of one's choice
.
Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier, Burlington.