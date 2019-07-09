|
|
Beatrice (Gagnon) English
- - Beatrice (Gagnon) English passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Memory Care at Allen Brook in Williston. She was born on June 5, 1922, the daughter of Anna (Richard) Gagnon and Eli Gagnon. She was a resident of South Burlington for 60 years and a longtime member of St. John Vianney Church. Beatrice worked at General Electric for 25 years, retiring in 1982.
She is survived by her three children, Irene and her husband Dewey Irish, Arthur "Pete" English and his wife Sharron, and Donald English and his wife Diana; her grandchildren Julie Sullivan, Shelly Barrett, Carmel Ewing, Kelley Irish Mastin, Colleen Lee, Lorraine Clark and Erika Wolff, Brian English, Joel English and Michelle English. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Sean Sullivan, Abigail Sullivan, David Lee Jr., Elissa Lee, Ryan Barrett, Nicole Barrett, Josh Ewing, Jessica Ewing and Liam Wolff. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years Francis "Frank" English.
Bea's family would like to thank the wonderful people at Memory Care at Allen Brook for all the loving care that they gave her. She always remarked how good and kind they were to her.
In lieu of flowers please donate in her name to Memory Care at Allen Brook. Donations may be made online at the Cathedral Square website. Click on the donate sign and select Memory Care at Allen Brook
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in St. John Vianney Church with interment to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 9, 2019