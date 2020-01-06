|
|
Beatrice Gerlack
So. Burlington - Beatrice (Bea) J. Gerlack passed peacefully away on January 4, 2020. She was born to Pierre and Eva Belair Lalancette on February 11, 1927 in Nashua, New Hampshire and later moved with her family to Portsmouth, NH. Bea was 16 when she met the love of her life Larry Gerlack at the upstairs dancehall in Portsmouth "where they played the best music" at 11:06 pm on May 3, 1943. After WWII concluded Larry and Bea were married on July 27, 1946. She liked to say "they danced through life together".
Bea was predeceased by her parents, three siblings; Bill, Alberta, and Roland, her husband Larry (Lawrence), and eldest daughter Candy. She is survived by her brother Leo Lalancette of South Burlington and four of her children: Bill and his wife Ha Nguyen of South Burlington and Hanoi, Vietnam, Bob and his wife Kathi lnnes of Summerville, South Carolina, Laurie and her husband Keith Baron of Jeffersonville, Vermont and Barry Gerlack of Naples, Florida. Bea is also survived by eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
True partners in life, Bea and Larry did everything together; they built a hunting camp in Westford and a summer camp on Grand Isle. Together their family camped, gardened, hunted, fished, cut wood, stacked wood, skied and partied memorably; including those rollicking card and croquet games. They truly enjoyed the outdoor life together and their family continues to follow Bea and Larry's example, sharing a love of the outdoors with their own families and friends today.
Bea traveled the world, going to Sicily, Ireland, the western US, Canada, the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands with Larry after he retired. She enjoyed traveling and successfully encouraged her children to get out and see the world too.
Worshipping and volunteering at her church, Saint John Vianney in South Burlington, remained a constant in Bea's life. She especially enjoyed helping her friends at the receptions following funerals in the St. John Vianney church hall. Bea had many interests and was a multitalented homemaker. Much like her mother, she was a skilled seamstress, making stylish clothes for herself and her family. The gardens Bea and Larry cultivated In Westford, Grand Isle, and South Burlington were exceedingly bountiful. Bea canned cases and cases of vegetables, jams, grape juice, applesauce, ketchup and more using canning jars, mayonnaise jars and any other jar she could get a canning ring on. Also, filling the upright freezer too. An accomplished crafter especially with ceramics, her home was decorated to celebrate each season and holiday, delighting all who entered. Bea enjoyed music. She favored radio station WJOY; to hear the 1960's crooners, big band music and of course, Ginny McGehee. Bea had piano lessons from the nuns at the convent in Nashua and as an adult learned guitar and played an organ. Always active, she forever cherished her memories of biking with her friend Helen Guilmette.
Those who knew Bea were lucky. She was someone who didn't sleep when the news was on and had clear opinions of right and wrong. Bea followed events happening here in Vermont, the nation and abroad. As a child growing up in the Great Depression and living through WW II, she understood the risk of being uninformed and the danger of indifference. She saw the world as a place where an ordinary person could make a difference and found ways to do it.
In her later days Bea wanted it known that she has lived a full life and people should not mourn her passing. "Don't grieve for me, I'm spending my last times with my one and only"
Bea's family would like to thank Millie, Sandy and all her friends from IBM and the Vermont Submarine Veterans that have kept her involved after Larry's passing. Our family is grateful to the Planet Fitness team whose support added to the quality of active life our parents enjoyed into their nineties. Including Sylvia at Birchwood, for treating Mom with great respect during her short time there. We are deeply appreciative for the gentle care Bea has received from her Bayada caregivers: Jenny, Danielle and many more. Also, the UVM Medical Centers Cardiac Care Unit and ER crew. Mom's lby Street and St. John Vianney friends have been a supportive caring team and we are thankful for their help. The Residence at Quarry Hill welcomed her into their community these past two years with its wonderful staff and many gracious residents enriching her life. We are also grateful to Dennis with Bayada & Robin McMannis, who kept Bea's hair in its rock star shape when she needed it most.
A wake will be held to celebrate Bea's life on Thursday January 9, 2020 from 3 to 6pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington, VT.
Bea's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney church on Hinesburg Rd.in South Burlington on Friday January 10, at 11:00am with internment to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery (next to Larry). Her reception will follow at the St. John Vianney church hall, adjacent to the church.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish to make a memorial contribution in Bea's name, please consider St. John Vianney Church, the Salvation Army, World Central Kitchen, or a . She always wanted the world to be a kinder peaceful place.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020