Beatrice Moore

Beatrice Moore In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Beatrice Moore

1/20/1936 - 3/20/2018

Mom and Grandma, it's been a year since you were with us and you are thought of and missed every day since. The first day of Spring will never be the same. As Spring emerges and the flowers begin to bloom, especially Iris, your favorite, we will think of you. In our hearts you are with us.

"The best memory we shared was the time we spent together between our first hello and our last Goodbye that will never be forgotten". Quote from "The Memory"



We Love You,

Bonnie, Tina, Shannon & Family
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 20, 2019
