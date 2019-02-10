|
|
Bernard A. Denton
Burlington - Bernard A. Denton, 74, passed away peacefully in his home with his loving family at his side, on Thursday, February 7, 2019, after a long illness.
Born in Hardwick, Vt. and raised in North Troy, Vt., he was the son of Roland and Bessie Denton. He met his wife, Sandra, at North Troy High School where their love story began. They were married on November 30, 1963.
After graduating from high school, Bernard worked at Kraft Foods in Troy, and with Sandra, they also managed the Jay Country Store. In 1969, they moved to Burlington where he was a 50-year resident.
Bernard embraced athletics at an early age and was a talented basketball player earning a place in the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame. In his adult life, he became an elite runner and a skilled and graceful skier. Bernard maintained his passion for skiing in his senior years sharing his love of sport with his children and grandchildren. An avid golfer, he enjoyed teeing it up with son-in-law, Bruce, son, Marc, and many other relatives and friends.
His strong work ethic, and commitment to excellence in everything he touched, launched a career as Vice President of the Chittenden Bank where he created lifelong friends. Bernard owned and operated his own security business and construction company. When he wasn't busy serving his customers, Bernard generously and tirelessly donated his time repairing his church or helping family and friends with anything they needed. Boundless generosity guided his life. Everyone he knew, he embraced as his own. Through his kind words, gentle manner, and talented craftsmanship, he expressed his love. Bernard created a legacy that will inspire generations.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife whom he worshiped, Sandra; daughter, Wanda Audette; son-in-law, Bruce; son, Marc Denton; daughter-in-law, Allyn; daughter, Sara Denton. He is survived by many grandchildren and relatives whom he adored; grandchildren: Madison Denton; Katelynn (Erin) Audette; Ashley Audette; Bethany Audette (Justin Brunet); Allie Denton; Curtis Denton; Neveah Denton; Connor Chase; Shanise Chase; sister, Janice Hansen; sister-in-law, Karleen Denton; brother-in-law Dorio Roberts; and brother-in-law Michael Smith (Josie). He is predeceased by his father, Roland, & mother, Bessie; siblings, Harriet Garrett, Janette Wisnieski, Geneva Roberts and Roland Denton, Jr. Many loving relatives, godchildren, friends, church and community members cherished him.
A funeral is scheduled for Tues., February 12, 11:00 a.m., at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 1063 Prim Rd., Colchester. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church Memorial Garden, P.O. Box 78, Colchester, VT 05446.
Condolences can be sent to forevermissed.com/bernard-denton. The family would like to thank Dr. David Ziegelman and UVM Home Health & Hospice for their compassionate care.
Arrangements made by Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service, S. Burlington
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019