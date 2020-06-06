Bernard "Bernie" A. Miller



Bernard "Bernie" A. Miller, 75, of North Port Florida, formerly of Waterville Vermont, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on May 24, 2020, following a brave three-year battle with ALS.



He was born in Winooski, Vermont on February 16.1945 the first son of Albert "Arthur" and Nelda Miller. He was a graduate of Winooski High School.



Bernie had a wonderful sense of humor, spreading laughter to those around him. He loved to tease and joke. He made life-long friends, with the young and elderly connecting easily with others through the love of conversation. He adored his large family all of whom looked up to him, for he was a patriarch. He took great pride in cooking for his friends and family presenting many favorites on holidays. He loved spending time in the sunshine and great outdoors. He was particularly fond of hunting, camping, and fishing. His greatest passion was trout stream fishing. He was truly at peace standing in a stream with a fishing pole and a Budweiser in hand. While fishing on the Willoughby River, Orleans, Vermont one cold opening day in April several years ago, he was interviewed by Vermont Life Magazine. It was so exciting for him to have been a part of the article published reflecting on his lifetime ritual of fishing opening day on Willoughby River.



Bernie known by his grandchildren as Pepe seldom missed their sporting events. He traveled across state lines, rain or shine, sub-freezing temperatures, or blazing heat to be in the stands cheering. On the rare occasions when he couldn't make a game, he always called to get a play-by-play report.



Bernie began his technical career at IBM in Essex Junction, Vermont as a Service Engineer for IBM Selectric Typewriters and New England Federal Credit Union's Automated Teller Machines. With his profound mechanical abilities, he then took a position with Weber Accessibility in Richmond, Vermont, receiving a State of Vermont Electrical License. He specialized in installing and servicing accessibility equipment in businesses and residences throughout New England.



He decided to enhance his career and joined Bay State Elevator in Essex Junction, Vermont. Bernie took the initiative and completed the elevator constructor's courses to earn an Elevator Constructors Mechanic License. He was a mentor to apprentice mechanics and a beloved coworker. He took pride in helping those who were disabled to have a better quality of life through the work that he did. Bernie retired from Bay State Elevator on June 30, 2015.



Bernard is survived by the love of his life Rhonda Jean, wife of thirty two years, daughter Tracie Hultgren, son Daryl Miller, and grandchildren Ava, Calvin, Ainsley, Evelyn, and Calder. Bernard is also survived by his mother Nelda Carroll Miller, sister Marilyn (Ed Combs), sister Susan (Phil Guare) brother Danny, sister Judy (Gus Forkel) sister Maureen ( Ted Bourgault) brother Patrick ( Lynn Campbell), sister Flossie (Gary LeBlanc), brother Michael, two aunts Maureen Snee and Betty Carroll, several nieces, nephews, great nieces , great nephews and many cousins. He was also blessed with his lifelong special friend Casimer "Todd" Sudol, who rallied through thick and thin for him. Bernard was predeceased by his father Albert Arthur "Art" Miller, Sister Nancy Miller, nephew Chadwick Bessette and niece Rebecca LeBlanc.



Due to Covid 19 restrictions, no arrangements have been made at this time. Donations in honor of Bernard's battle with ALS can be made to the following: ALS Association New England Chapter, 10 Ferry Street, Suite 438, Concord, NH 03301. ALS Association Florida Chapter 3242 Park Side Center Circle, Tampa, FL 33619. Tidewell Hospice 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34288. All of these organizations offered amazing support through the trials and tribulations of ALS.









