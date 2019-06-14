|
Bernard Arnold Roque, SR
Winooski - Bernard Arnold Roque Sr. of Winooski, VT passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born on February 14, 1934 in Burlington, VT to his loving parents Dorothy Bessette and John Bernard Roque. He grew up on his family's farm in Grand Isle and in 1947 joined the Marines and was honorably discharged to return to Vermont where he graduated from Milton High School in 1951 and from Saint Michael's College in 1954 and entered the Air Force in 1955, from which he retired in 1976. After graduating from pilot training, he was assigned to Strategic Air Command, piloting the RB-47 reconnaissance aircraft. Upon completion of the B-47 program, he went to SAC's B-52 Global Airborne Alert Force, earning his Command Pilots Wings, flying over 8000 hours. Bernie served in the Republic of Vietnam from 1971-1972, where he served as the B-52 and Support Aircraft Mission Planner and pilot, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. After returning from Vietnam, Bernie was assigned as SAC's NORAD Command Post Commander at Hancock AFB, NY; he returned to Vermont to serve as the Commandant for Saint Michael's College ROTC Program until his retirement from the USAF. During his military service, Bernie and his family were stationed both domestically and internationally. Bernie received his master's degree at the American University of Puerto Rico in 1970.
In 1978 Bernie and his family opened the Commander's Table restaurant in South Hero, VT and in 1983 the Saxon Inn in Jericho, VT. He was a realtor, tax preparer and loving husband and father. He was preceded by his father, John Bernard Roque, his mother Dorothy Bessette, his sister, Marion, his brother, John D., and his son Thomas in 1978 and leaves behind a wife Anna Marie and his 7 children; Joseph, Annette, Gregory, Diane, Bernard, Steven and Richard.
Bernie's priority was always his loving wife and family. Even though he deployed a great deal he made the most of his time at home with his children and supported their interests. His kindness reached beyond our home as a devout Catholic was very active in the community and church from a young age. He served as a Eucharistic Minister for 25 years and taught CCD. He also served on the school board in Essex Junction, VT. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and the Rotary Club.
Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Winooski, Vermont from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Saint Stephen's Church in Winooski, Vermont at 10:00 AM Monday, June 17, 2016, with a Military Service will be held at Holy Family Cemetery in Essex Junction, Vermont following funeral services. In lieu of flowers please donate to the John L. Fitzpatrick Scholarship Fund, c/o Paula Lamarre CCPTO, Dupont Middle School, 650 Front St., Chicopee, MA 01013 or the University of Vermont Health Network (VNA), 1110 Prim Rd. Colchester, VT 05446.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 14, 2019