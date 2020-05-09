|
|
Bernard "Tink" Arthur Pelkey
Zebulon - August 10, 1955 - May 5, 2020
Bernard Arthur Pelkey, known as Tink, 64, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born in Brandon, Vermont to the late Joseph Lloyd and Nina Mae Jones Pelkey, August 10, 1955. Tink loved muscle cars, playing golf and playing his guitars. Candy Crush was his passion. He enjoyed relaxing at the beach and in his garage. He was the hardest working man we know. The best handyman the world has ever seen. Tink was a perfectionist pro, nothing was ever out of place. He loved his family and his work. In 1991, Tink met with a former colleague and the owners at Hallam Associates to discuss bringing a controls construction group to the company and after a few short weeks he joined the team and Hallam Technical Services was formed. After some years of hard work, the business started growing exponentially and the company transitioned once more and Tink would retire as VP & Senior Project Manager from what is known today as Hallam ICS (Integrated Control Systems). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bud Pelkey and sister, Betty Bertrand.
Tink leaves behind his wife, Kathleen Pelkey of the home; daughters, Kendra Pelkey of Raleigh and Kelly Beavers (Michael Beavers) of Zebulon; son, Brent Booska (Rhonda Spooner) of Orwell, VT; grandchildren, Nathan, Owen and Justin. We will miss you Daddy so dearly and will always love you to eternity. Rest in peace fly high with the angels.
He will lie in state on Monday, May 11, 9am - 5pm at Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020