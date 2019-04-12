|
|
Bernard DeVarney
Burlington - Bernard DeVarney passed away at home on April 11, 2019, just shy of his 81st birthday after battling cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in May of 1938 to Edward and Hermine (Matte) DeVarney. Bernie graduated from Cathedral HS in Burlington Vermont and then entered active duty with the US Naval Reserve serving as an electronic technician aboard the destroyer escort Joseph K.Taussig.
He leaves behind his wife, sweetheart and his forever love Phyllis (Courcy). Together for over 60 years and married for almost 59 of those years. His loving children Stephen and his wife Tracy, Renee, Patricia and her husband Mark, Michelle and her husband Gary. And grandchildren Taylor, Morgan, and Connor DeVarney. He is survived by his siblings Anita, Claire, and Thomas and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Robert, Guy, Reginald, Donald, Yvette, and Geraldine.
Bernie was a soap box derby participant, high school athlete CHS '57, USNR tin can sailor, UVM '70 graduate, IBM Physicist, Master's degree graduate from NTU '92, amusement game operator, Vertek Technical Trainer, Apple game developer, and Florida snowbird. He was also the family archivist, sideline cheerleader, and grandchildren memory keeper.
Engaged in Boston in 1959 and married in Burlington in 1960, Bernie and Phyllis first resided in Allston, MA before returning to live in Burlington, VT in 1961, then to East Fishkill, NY in 1963, then finally settling in South Burlington in 1965.
A grateful thank you is given to his oncologist Dr. Marc Greenblatt, super nurse Janet Ely, and the entire team at the UVM Medical Center Oncology Department, as well as Dr. Stephen Grabelsky and his staff at the Lynn Cancer Center in Boca Raton, FL. For helping make his four plus year cancer journey a positive experience. The family would also like to thank the UVM hospice nurses for helping in his final days.
Wherever you go and whatever you do, may the luck of the Irish be there with you.
Donations in Bernie's memory can be made to the UVM Children's Hospital Oncology Department, 111 Colchester Ave, Burlington Vermont, 05401. Or the Vermont-French Canadian Genealogical Society, PO Box 65128, Burlington, VT 05406.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday April 14, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Monday April 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Hinesburg Rd in South Burlington. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Park located next to the Church. To place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019