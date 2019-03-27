Services
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N. Winooski Ave.
Burlington, VT
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cathedral
Bernard H. Piche Obituary
Bernard H. Piche

Rockledge, FL. - Bernard H. Piche, 81, died in Rockledge, FL on March 23, 2019. Visiting hours will be at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at St.Joseph Cathedral. Interment will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Winooski. A complete obituary will appear in a later Free Press.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 27, 2019
