|
|
Bernard R. (Bernie) Tolmie, Jr.
South Burlington - Bernard R. (Bernie) Tolmie, Jr. after a full life of 75 years, passed away from cancer, surrounded by his loving family at his home in South Burlington on Wednesday, February 12. Inventor, leader, humanitarian, businessman, fisherman, teacher, husband, father, volunteer, traveler; just a few descriptors of a man who lived life to the fullest, striving to always give more than he received.
Bernie was born in Glen Cove, NY, grew up in Oyster Bay and, after graduating from high school, joined the Navy and served in Vietnam as an Underwater Demolition Team member. After his service he returned to attend the RCA Institutes and Dowling College, graduating with a Bachelor's of Science.
In 1979, Bernie moved to Vermont as an executive with Simmonds Precision in Vergennes. He then acted as president of Joslyn Defense Systems; thereafter founding his own business, Vermont Electromagnetics Corporation in 1989. An inventor, he developed the interconnect cables found today in most laptops and ultrasound equipment. In 2006, Bernie married his present wife, Elizabeth (Beth) Cheng Tolmie and they enjoyed years of traveling, adventure and sharing time between their homes in South Burlington and Grand Isle. Retirement years were spent giving service to the Grand Isle and Shelburne communities, where he served as an advanced Emergency Medical Technician. An avid athlete and outdoor enthusiast, Bernie loved to ski, bike, hike and spend time on the water. Essentially, anything to get outside and experience the grandness of nature.
Always a family man, Bernie will be sorely missed by his wife Beth, daughter Elizabeth Tolmie Walker and son David Tolmie (Laia); grandchildren Aedan and Jack Walker, and Unai Tolmie Albaladejo. His spirit lives on in the memories of all who feel the loss of a very special person; a guiding light that will burn forever.
Visiting hours will be held at Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM, on Friday, February 21. A Memorial Service is planned for 2:00 PM at the UVM Alumni House on Saturday, February 22.
Interment of ashes will follow this summer in Grand Isle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grand Isle Rescue, P.O. Box 79, Grand Isle, VT 05458.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020