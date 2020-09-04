Bertha Donalda (Jodoin) Bouffard
Essex Jct - Bertha Donalda (Jodoin) Bouffard was born on December 24, 1929, the eldest daughter to the late Honore and Donalda Jodoin of Burlington, Vermont. Bertha died peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Colchester. She is survived by her younger sister, Cecile Dubois of Anchorage, Alaska. Her siblings, Arthur Jodoin, Leona Todd, and Norman Jodoin have all pre-deceased her.
Bertha and Bernard L. Bouffard, also deceased, are survived by their five children, Deborah Cowan, Marc, Anthony, Matthew, and Thomas Bouffard, ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Bertha was a loving and devoted wife and the most wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother anyone could ever hope for. A server at heart, she cared for her family selflessly and provided a stellar example of what it means to truly love. As a young woman, Bertha worked at Diamond Dress as a seamstress where she met her future husband, Bernard Bouffard. Even after her own family was grown, Bertha continued to care for the children of others, offering this service for many years in her home. There are many whose lives she touched in a positive way.
Bertha was a long time resident of Bradford, Vermont. Her great love of books brought her to serve at the Bradford Library. Story Hour was one of the highlights of her life and much anticipated by the local children. Bertha's deep abiding faith led her to give of her time and talents by serving at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Bradford and Holy Family Church in Essex Junction. Bertha was an avid gardener of both beautiful flowers and luscious fruit and vegetables. Her passion was evident in her knowledge of both the common and scientific names of each variety. Bertha had a great sense of humor. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to music, long walks, nature, its surroundings and listening to the sounds of her beloved birds. She loved all animals, but most especially cats.
Bertha will be greatly missed but her legacy will live on through the lives of all those who were touched by her loving and gentle ways.
There will be no visiting hours held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Essex Junction with Reverend Charles Ranges, S.S.E. officiating. Burial will be in the family lot in Upper Plain Cemetery, Bradford, Vermont on Thursday September 10th at 11:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required at the church and cemetery. Memorial contributions in Bertha's name may be made to Green Mountain Nursing Home, 475 Ethan Allen Ave., Colchester, Vermont 05446. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com
