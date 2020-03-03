|
|
Bertha E. (Butler) Sherman
Bristol - Bertha E. (Butler) Sherman, 91, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home in Bristol peacefully surrounded by her family.
She was born September 3, 1928 in Middlebury the daughter of William and Edith Emerson Butler.
She was a member of Bristol Valley Grange and Square Dancing Club. She worked at Big Wheel Variety Store in Bristol. She liked traveling and spending time with her family.
Bertha is survived by her husband of 71 years George Sherman; three children Linda (Daniel) Valentine, Carol (Keith) Audy, and Larry (Shari) Sherman; five grandchildren Tammy, Stephanie, Roxanne, Jeff and Jon; numerous great grandchildren: nine great great grandchildren; a brother Arthur Butler; several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her parents, a grandson Mark Sherman, a sister Dorothy LaFountain, three brothers Harold, Lawrence, and Ralph Butler.
Special thanks to everyone at Addison County Home Health & Hospice.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 5th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Bristol. Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6th at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Bristol. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Addison County Home Health & Hospice, PO Box 754, Middlebury, VT. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020