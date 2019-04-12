|
Bertha Reynolds
Burlington - Bertha Reynolds passed away on April 8, 2019 in Burlington she was 95. Bertha was born January 18, 1924 and raised in St.Albans, Bertha had four sisters and two brothers. She was the daughter of Alice and Paul Gagnon. Bertha worked as a waitress for many years and later in production for General Electric Company. When she wasn't laughing or having a good time with her sister Bernie she liked to knit, crochet, garden, complete puzzles and dance. Bertha passed away peacefully on 8 April 2019 with her daughter Sandra McAuliffe and her son-in-law Danny by her side. She was predeceased by her husband George Reynolds. She is survived by another daughter Charlene Bean and husband Tom of New York State. She is also survived by seven grandchildren Jill LaMothe and her husband Dan LaMothe, Kelly McAuliffe, Sean McAuliffe and his wife Susan all of Shelburne, Todd, Kerrie, Trevor and Andrew Bean of New York state, nine great grandchildren: Erica, Olivia, Kylie, Maeghan, Justin, Jonathan, Benjamin, Tyler and Dylan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and one very special niece Lucille Bernadette.
An hour of visitation will be held on Monday April 15, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:00 (noon) at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. At 12:00 (noon) a Memorial Service will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington. Please visit www. readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019