Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Reynolds


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bertha Reynolds Obituary
Bertha Reynolds

Burlington - Bertha Reynolds passed away on April 8, 2019 in Burlington she was 95. Bertha was born January 18, 1924 and raised in St.Albans, Bertha had four sisters and two brothers. She was the daughter of Alice and Paul Gagnon. Bertha worked as a waitress for many years and later in production for General Electric Company. When she wasn't laughing or having a good time with her sister Bernie she liked to knit, crochet, garden, complete puzzles and dance. Bertha passed away peacefully on 8 April 2019 with her daughter Sandra McAuliffe and her son-in-law Danny by her side. She was predeceased by her husband George Reynolds. She is survived by another daughter Charlene Bean and husband Tom of New York State. She is also survived by seven grandchildren Jill LaMothe and her husband Dan LaMothe, Kelly McAuliffe, Sean McAuliffe and his wife Susan all of Shelburne, Todd, Kerrie, Trevor and Andrew Bean of New York state, nine great grandchildren: Erica, Olivia, Kylie, Maeghan, Justin, Jonathan, Benjamin, Tyler and Dylan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and one very special niece Lucille Bernadette.

An hour of visitation will be held on Monday April 15, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:00 (noon) at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. At 12:00 (noon) a Memorial Service will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington. Please visit www. readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now