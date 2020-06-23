Bertina Pope Lawliss
Amesbury - 90, Wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, friend, and neighbor.
Born Bertina Charlotte Pope in Burlington, VT on April 20, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and Thelma (Hawley) Pope.
She was a 1948 graduate of Cambridge High School in Jeffersonville, VT and a 1952 graduate of the University of Vermont, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in early childhood education.
Bertina, or Bert to her friends and family, began her career teaching first grade at Union Elementary School in Montpelier, VT in 1952. She lived with college friends until she got married. She met her future husband, Donald E. Lawliss, at a teacher's convention in Burlington, VT in 1953. After a short courtship, they married on June 26, 1954 and shared 47 years of love and friendship until his passing in 2002. After getting married, the couple lived in Johnson, VT, where Bertina taught second grade and was also a demonstration teacher at Johnson State College.
The family moved to Amesbury in the summer of 1971, where her husband became principal of Amesbury High School. Once her three boys were all in school, she returned to teaching as a substitute teacher in the Amesbury and Merrimac elementary schools. Although her favorite role was mom, she loved to teach and serve others.
Being a life-long Christian who grew up in a small town in Vermont, she learned the values of love and service of community, family, and friends, which she demonstrated throughout her life. Her love of community got her involved wherever she lived; however, Amesbury was the community she and her family made home for most of her life. She was very involved over the years with her church family at Main Street Congregational Church in Amesbury, MA, where she served on numerous committees, groups, and activities for both the church and the community; receiving the Amesbury Council of Churches Lay Person of the Year Award. She did her civic duty by working at the voting polls for many years, which she loved as she got to see so many of her friends and neighbors. Bertina's favorite community service was working at Our Neighbors' Table in Amesbury, MA, as it helps feed those in need of food and friendship. She also cherished her friends from church, school, and the Kimball Road neighborhood. She will be remembered by all for her caring heart, who was always happy and positive; and, no matter what she was going through, she greeted you with her dazzling smile and most likely serenaded you with her cheerful whistling.
Above all she loved her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother to her three sons, and grandmother to her two grandchildren. She was predeceased by her late husband Donald E. Lawliss and is survived by her son Robert W. Lawliss and daughter-in-law Valorie Faretra of Pembroke, NH; son Hawley E. Lawliss of Groveland, MA; son William D. and daughter-in-law Laurie Lawliss of Amesbury; and, her two grandchildren Ryan Lawliss and Julia Lawliss.
The family is planning a memorial service at a future date. At Bertina's request, there will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Our Neighbors' Table, P.O. Box 592, Amesbury, MA 01913 https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/a0GDCmZ0DQf526VrAcGxhH7?domain=ourneighborstable.org/.
Arrangements are by the E.V. Jutras & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.