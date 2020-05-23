Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Beth Ruth Rickstad


1930 - 2020
Colchester - Beth Ruth Rickstad passed away of natural causes on May 23, 2020. She was 90 years old.

Beth was born on February 1, 1930 to Melinda and Eugene Racine. She was the devoted and loving mother of Susan, Judy, Eric, and Beth Rickstad, and grandmother of Jaclyn Tobi, Jacob Tobi, Harrison Tobi, Emily Tobi, Bryanna Allen-Rickstad, Eric Allen, Willa Wilson, Boone Martineau, Hailey Rickstad-Martineau, Poppy Rickstad-Martineau, Samantha Rickstad, and Ethan

Beth grew up in Burlington, Vermont and graduated from BHS in 1948. She lived in Shelburne, Vermont from 1965 until 2015 where she raised her family and enjoyed her friends. She loved taking her children to Shelburne Beach and Hampton Beach in the summer, and having cook outs and big Sunday dinners and gatherings for her family and friends. Everyone was always welcome in her home. She was very creative and active, and enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, and endless hours knitting, sewing and doing cross stitch to create clothes, sweaters, mittens and scarves, blankets and other gifts for her loved ones. She was a fan of Alan Jackson's music and enjoyed going to his concerts with her daughters. As a lifelong Red Sox fan who was ecstatic when the Sox finally overcame "the curse" in 2004. For 25 years she worked at Companion Hardware store in Shelburne, a job she loved especially for being able to help and interact with her friends and neighbors of the local community.

Since 2015, she lived at Green Mountain Nursing home where she was cared for by wonderful nurses and staff. In lieu of flowers we suggest a donation to the American Nurses Association.

Beth is predeceased by her parents, beloved lifelong friend Mona Sullivan, and her siblings: Willie Racine, Raymond Racine, Maurice Racine, Roger Racine, Eugene Racine, and Arlene Surette.

Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020
