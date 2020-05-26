|
|
Betsy Brothers
Waitsfield - Betsy Paul Brothers - 81, passed away at the McClure-Miller Respite House in the early morning hours of Friday, May 22, 2020 in the comfort of her best friend and daughter, Anne, and grandchildren. Born in Glens Falls NY on March 16, 1939, she was the daughter of the late John and Eleanor (Lary) Paul. Betsy was previously married to Richard Brothers.
Services are being planned for family and friends. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Mad River Valley Community Fund, PO Box 353, Waitsfield, VT 05673 (www.mrvcommunityfund.org). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences and to read a more complete obituary please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020