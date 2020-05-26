Services
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home
48 South Main Street /
Waterbury, VT 05676
(802) 244-7223
For more information about
Betsy Brothers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Brothers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy Brothers


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betsy Brothers Obituary
Betsy Brothers

Waitsfield - Betsy Paul Brothers - 81, passed away at the McClure-Miller Respite House in the early morning hours of Friday, May 22, 2020 in the comfort of her best friend and daughter, Anne, and grandchildren. Born in Glens Falls NY on March 16, 1939, she was the daughter of the late John and Eleanor (Lary) Paul. Betsy was previously married to Richard Brothers.

Services are being planned for family and friends. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Mad River Valley Community Fund, PO Box 353, Waitsfield, VT 05673 (www.mrvcommunityfund.org). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences and to read a more complete obituary please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perkins-Parker Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -