Bette Darrah
Essex Jct. - Bette Ann Darrah, 86, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's at Birchwood Terrace Hospice Care on September 22, 2020.
Bette was born on October 21st, 1933 in Northfield, Vermont, daughter of Frank C. and Harriet (Adams) Connolly. She graduated from Northfield High School in 1950. Bette was the oldest sibling of a large family. She was predeceased by her husband, William E. Darrah, brother Ed, sister Jerry and brother Don. She is survived by her brother Frank, brother Peter and sister Joanne, her five children Norman, Gene, Vickie, Royal and Colleen, 16 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
Bette worked at Digital in South Burlington, Vermont on computer components and found it quite humorous that she herself did not know how to use a computer. Bette had a passion for flowers and people often stopped at her home to take pictures of her lavish gardens. She loved her daily routine of feeding her birds (as she would call them) and they brought her great joy. She was a breast cancer survivor and generously donated and participated in walks for cancer awareness. She also had a deep interest in her family history and passed on many stories and events in great detail. She filled a cedar chest with special items from the past with handwritten notes detailing the history of each item.
Bette was a vigilant neighborhood watch captain in Essex for many years and was honored to volunteer in the police department. She was also very supportive of the military and proud of the many members in her family who served our country.
Even though we lost her long before she passed, she will be loved and missed for who she was.
Due to current issues with the Covid virus, a private graveside service with close friends and family will be held in early summer of 2021, where she will be laid to rest alongside her loving husband. Please visit awrfh.com
