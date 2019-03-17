|
|
Bette M.(Gardner) Hine
Burlington - Bette Margaret (Gardner) Hine of Burlington passed away Thursday March 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving and adoring family. She was 95 years old. Bette was born on May 30,1923. She was the daughter of Homer and Jane (Parrott) Gardner of South Hero. Bette was the last survivor of her 9 siblings. Bette was married to Douglas H. Hine on May 5, 1943. She worked for Dr. Frederick Delorme D.D.S as a dental /administrative assistant for 32 years.
Bette is survived by her children Sandra Brasher of Port Orange Florida, D. Marc Hine of Burlington, Margaret Blow and her husband Lawrence of Milton, son-in-law Gerard J. Brodeur of Essex, and step son Paul Hine of Florida.
Bette was predeceased by her husband Douglas; her daughter Candace (Hine) Brodeur; and son-in-law John Brasher.
Bette is also survived by her 7 grandchildren and their spouses Stephen Brasher, Brian Brasher and his wife Kristine, and Peter Brasher of Florida, Nicole Brodeur of Colorado, Shelly Waterman and her husband Scott of Burlington, Heather Blow of Milton, and Jessica Lavee and her husband Matthew of Milton. She is also survived by her 8 great grandchildren Hannah, Kayleigh, Ethan, Hadley, Gabrielle, Sadie, Kevin, and Lillyanne.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Zail Berry and the University of Vermont Home Health and Hospice and to the staff at the McClure Miller Respite House for their compassion and care.
There will be a private ceremony for the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019