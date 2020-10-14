Betty B. Moser
Shelburne - Betty Martiel Bray Moser, age 96, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Shelburne, Vermont.
She was born on June 11, 1924 in Pelham, MA to Dean Whiting Bray and Dorothy Warner Bray and grew up in Amherst, MA. After graduating from high school and Northampton Commercial College, she worked at the University of Massachusetts.
In 1946, Betty married Donald E. Moser, her high school sweetheart, and they moved to Providence, Pittsburgh, and returned to Amherst as they started their family. In the summer of 1960, the family moved to So. Burlington, Vermont.
Throughout her life she was an active member of her church and volunteered her time with many organizations, several of which focused on health and opportunities for women and girls.
Betty will be missed by many including her children: Jeff Moser and his wife Donna, Adamant, VT, Jim Moser and his wife Susan, Ascutney, VT, and Bobbie Moser and her husband John Gordon, Milton, VT; grandchildren: Ira Moser, Leslie Howes (Josh), Katherine Quackenbush (Todd), Scott Moser (Sue White), and Elizabeth Gordon (Alex Norman); great-grandchildren: Jillian and Elliot Moser, and Penelope, Lillian, and Camille Howes; and her cousins, nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 55 years and her brothers, Donald and Harold Bray.
Her family is thankful for the compassionate care and respect she received at the Arbors in Shelburne and from Bayada Home Health Care.
A private service and interment will take place at the family's convenience. There will be no visiting hours.
To view a complete obituary or leave online condolences, please visit www.awrfh.com
.
For those who wish, contributions in her memory may be made to the First Congregational Church, 38 So. Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.