|
|
Betty Cheng
Shelburne - Betty Cheng, 93, of Shelburne died peacefully at home on Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by her family and caregivers; her beloved cats and constant companions, Tiger and LB, at her side.
Born in Shanghai, China, Betty emigrated to the United States in 1956 with her husband and two children. They settled in Burlington and set forth with a single-minded purpose: to provide their children and grandchildren the opportunities, education, and freedom of choice this country, her home of 68 years, offered. She succeeded.
Possessing a keen eye for fashion, she and her husband, Lot, opened Lady Shelburne, a women's clothing boutique in 1971 in Shelburne, Vermont. The couple ran the well-known business for 22 years. Betty had a vision: she wanted to offer the latest high-end fashions in formal and casual wear prolific in New York and Boston, but not widely available in Vermont. She had an unaffected charm and was passionate about helping her customers find the perfect pieces, knowing that such outfits were often an investment. Her service and offerings set the store apart from competitors. They retired in 1993 and traveled the world together, having wonderful adventures and making many friends along the way, but always chose to return home to the Green Mountain State.
An avid gardener, Betty tended to expansive flower and vegetable plots, weeding by hand for hours. She adored animals and had an affinity for songbirds, especially cardinals, which congregated in her backyard by the dozens (according to her count). Betty was known for her gentle heart, childlike enthusiasm for life's simple pleasures, and generosity toward all who knew her. Having experienced both lean times and plenty, she had a quiet strength, and was stoic in the face of hardship. Her children and grandchildren saw her love and devotion every day, not simply in words, but in her deeds.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Lot Cheng; eight siblings; and her grandson, Ian Graddock.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in law, Doug Cheng and Ellen Reidy of Shelburne; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Omar Graddock of Stowe; grandchildren Stacey Cheng, Derek, Alison, and Mason Graddock; Mason's wife Sarah Dalton Graddock; great-granddaughter, Campbell Graddock; and brother and sister-in-law, Sam and May Wong of New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's name to the Vermont Foodbank (www.vtfoodbank.org) or the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program (www.refugees.org).
The family extends its deep appreciation for the love and care provided by her longtime caregiver, Sandy Young; support from Home Instead of Shelburne (with special gratitude to Linda Shangraw and Susannah Baumer); Libby James; Majka Luksza; and UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020