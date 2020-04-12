Services
Christopher Mitchell Funeral Home
21 West Avenue
Albion, NY 14411
585-589-4471
Betty Decker Benedict


1932 - 2020
Betty Decker Benedict Obituary
Betty Decker Benedict

Medina, NY - Age 88 died April 9, 2020. Predeceased by daughters Lexi (Bobby) Simington, Debra Rae Ross; brothers Douglas Decker, Winston Decker, David Decker; sister Patricia Shaar. Survived by husband, Roger "Ben"; children Cheryl (Michael) Holt, Lori (Terry) Gardner, Rick (Lorraine) Benedict, Bret Ross; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to public health regulations allowing immediate family only, and as few people as possible to attend Betty's service, you may view her service by using this link: Betty Benedict Funeral Service.

Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery. Memorials to Hospice of Orleans or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (Address on website). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. Albion. To share a special memory of Betty, please visit

www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
