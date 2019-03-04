|
Betty Jane LaForce
Richmond - Betty Jane LaForce, 73, of Richmond, VT went to the Lord peacefully on March 1, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Betty was born in Burlington, VT on February 9, 1946, the daughter of Clarence and Helen (Marcotte) Deforge. On November 30, 1963, she married Alan LaForce in Shelburne. She worked for Goss Tire/Vianor as their bookkeeper for over 30 years.
She was the proud mother of four sons, Todd and partner Nancy; Steve and wife Laurie; Scott and partner Paddy; and Glen and partner Tara. She leaves behind her seven beloved grandchildren Regan and husband Jon, Sarah, Chelsea, Danielle, Julie, Tyler and fiancé Taylor, Morgan and partner James, and great-grandchildren Isabella, Ayden and Alyeah She also leaves behind her siblings Robert and wife Tisa Deforge; Gary and wife Bonnie Deforge; Kenneth Deforge; Mary Lou and husband Andy Hollinger; and Gerry Deforge. She was predeceased by her husband Alan LaForce, her parents, daughter in-law Laure LaForce, sisters in-law Donna Deforge and Marie Deforge.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00am in St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church, South Burlington with interment to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery, South Burlington. For those who wish, donations in her memory may be made to the . Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 5, from 4-7:00pm in the Ready Funeral and Cremation Service, South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 4, 2019