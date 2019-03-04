Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church
South Burlington , VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty LaForce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jane LaForce


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Jane LaForce Obituary
Betty Jane LaForce

Richmond - Betty Jane LaForce, 73, of Richmond, VT went to the Lord peacefully on March 1, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Betty was born in Burlington, VT on February 9, 1946, the daughter of Clarence and Helen (Marcotte) Deforge. On November 30, 1963, she married Alan LaForce in Shelburne. She worked for Goss Tire/Vianor as their bookkeeper for over 30 years.

She was the proud mother of four sons, Todd and partner Nancy; Steve and wife Laurie; Scott and partner Paddy; and Glen and partner Tara. She leaves behind her seven beloved grandchildren Regan and husband Jon, Sarah, Chelsea, Danielle, Julie, Tyler and fiancé Taylor, Morgan and partner James, and great-grandchildren Isabella, Ayden and Alyeah She also leaves behind her siblings Robert and wife Tisa Deforge; Gary and wife Bonnie Deforge; Kenneth Deforge; Mary Lou and husband Andy Hollinger; and Gerry Deforge. She was predeceased by her husband Alan LaForce, her parents, daughter in-law Laure LaForce, sisters in-law Donna Deforge and Marie Deforge.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00am in St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church, South Burlington with interment to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery, South Burlington. For those who wish, donations in her memory may be made to the . Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 5, from 4-7:00pm in the Ready Funeral and Cremation Service, South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now