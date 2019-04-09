|
|
Betty Jane (Reed) Lucia
South Burlington - Betty Jane (Reed) Lucia, 81, of South Burlington, her journey here on earth ended on April 6, 2019 with her loving husband Richard by her side holding her hand.
She was born to the late Herbert and Eva Reed, October 23,1938. She was the last living sibling of 8 children.
She was married to Richard J. Lucia Sr. in 1956. The man that she wanted to dance with for the rest of her life and she did. The love that they had for each other that was passed down to their children will never be forgotten.
Betty is survived by her loving husband Richard for 63 years and her children: Jacqulyn and her husband Mathew, Richard Jr. and his wife Lisa, Michael and his partner James, Susan and her partner Keith, Julia and her partner Alan and the baby Brandy and her partner Aaron. She is survived by 8 grandchildren: Ryan, Cortney, Justin and Alex Lucia - Sydney Lucia and her husband Brendan Sage - Hannah Lucia - Jacob Lucia Reynolds and Samuel Little. They have two beautiful great-grand daughters Sophia and Anabelle Lucia.
Betty Jane was the family's rock, our super mama; she worked at the South Burlington High School in the lunchroom; she was the baker. She loved to cook and bake for family and friends. She enjoyed her summers hanging by the pool floating away and going camping to Maine with her sister Shirley; those girls were unstoppable. She was the queen of scratch off tickets. She was the Mom, Aunt and Nana that you could have fun with, from going to the drive-ins on those hot summer nights, going to the beach dragging her kids and her nieces and nephews, to becoming a Nana and teaching her grand kids how to bake, to playing hide seek on your hands and knees to food fights, sitting around the dinner table on Sunday's for family dinners and the topics we talked about, to her holiday meals where everyone was invited and they loved to come to Betty's table even if we had to fight for a chair or it was a bucket that you sat on everyone loved to be with her. This amazing woman will be greatly missed but her new journey has just begun, watch out, Heaven's doors have just opened; the sweetest angel has arrived and with her family by her side the rocking and rolling has just started. Rest in peace, Mommy, until we meet again; we all loved you to the moon and back.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Betty's life will be held Friday April 12th at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington. Burial will follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery with a luncheon at the church. All are welcomed. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 9, 2019