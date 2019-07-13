|
Betty Jean Dolliver
Charlotte - Betty Jean Root Dolliver of Charlotte, Vermont passed away peacefully on June 5th 2019 at the age of 90. She is survived by her son, Richard Dolliver (Diane), and her daughter Nancy Deyette (Lei): Grandchildren, Courtney Rittenberg (Craig), Meghan Mello (Tyler), Will Dolliver, Lauralee Wilson (Hal), William "Bill" Feiner (Michele), Julie Feiner, Labon Deyette (Tara); Great Grandchildren; Charlie, Jack and Teddy Rittenberg, Jason (Joy) and Eric Baral, Hillary (Ben) Weed, Jesse, Chastity and Anna Feiner, Lily and Lucas Deyette; Great Great Grandchildren: Jeo and Juliette Baral, Noah and Kalia Weed and her brother Fayette Root.
She was an active member of the Vermont Automobile Association and also the Morningside Cemetery in East Charlotte for many years. Betty especially loved spending time with family, quilting, painting and touring with her husband, Rodney in their antique cars.
She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Rodney; sister, Eleanor Mitchell and parents, Cecil and Betty Root.
A celebration of Betty Jean's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a contribution can do so in her memory to Hospice at the Visiting Nurse Association, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Residence at Quarry Hill and the Visiting Nurse Association for all the kindness, support and great care given to her.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from July 13 to July 14, 2019