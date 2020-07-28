1/1
Betty Jean (Michaud) Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Wells (Michaud)

Essex - Betty Jean Wells (Michaud), 90, passed away on July 25, 2020, of natural causes at University of Vermont Medical Center with her loving family by her side.

Betty was born in Walden, Vermont on October 11, 1929. She graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville.

Betty married Felix A. Wells in Stowe, Vermont on September 30, 1950, and they were married 49 years.

Betty worked as a switchboard operator for New England Telephone for six years and at Trinity College of Vermont for 17 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and made the best apple pie. She attended St. James Episcopal Church in Essex Jct., VT and was active in the Church's outreach and hospitality ministries. She was a lifetime member of the Croft Corners Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Betty is survived by her children David Wells and wife Nancy of Hyde Park, NY, Lynnette Appleget and husband Paul of Colchester, VT and James Wells and wife Lisa of Milton, VT. She is also survived by four grandchildren, James Wells and wife Sarah Hankinson, Leslie Appleget, Bradley Wells and Benjamin Wells, and a step-granddaughter, Nicole Howie, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Felix, parents Albion Michaud and Ruth Ross Michaud, and her siblings, Iva Allen, Hazel Malnati, Howard Michaud, Carl Michaud Sr., and Margaret Liberty.

Betty's family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Manor South Senior Living and Elderwood Rehabilitation for all of their care, and to the acute care nurses at University of Vermont Medical Center for their kindness and generosity to the family during Betty's time there.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Jct., VT.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved