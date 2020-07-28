Betty Jean Wells (Michaud)



Essex - Betty Jean Wells (Michaud), 90, passed away on July 25, 2020, of natural causes at University of Vermont Medical Center with her loving family by her side.



Betty was born in Walden, Vermont on October 11, 1929. She graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville.



Betty married Felix A. Wells in Stowe, Vermont on September 30, 1950, and they were married 49 years.



Betty worked as a switchboard operator for New England Telephone for six years and at Trinity College of Vermont for 17 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and made the best apple pie. She attended St. James Episcopal Church in Essex Jct., VT and was active in the Church's outreach and hospitality ministries. She was a lifetime member of the Croft Corners Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary in Poughkeepsie, NY.



Betty is survived by her children David Wells and wife Nancy of Hyde Park, NY, Lynnette Appleget and husband Paul of Colchester, VT and James Wells and wife Lisa of Milton, VT. She is also survived by four grandchildren, James Wells and wife Sarah Hankinson, Leslie Appleget, Bradley Wells and Benjamin Wells, and a step-granddaughter, Nicole Howie, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.



Betty is preceded in death by her husband Felix, parents Albion Michaud and Ruth Ross Michaud, and her siblings, Iva Allen, Hazel Malnati, Howard Michaud, Carl Michaud Sr., and Margaret Liberty.



Betty's family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Manor South Senior Living and Elderwood Rehabilitation for all of their care, and to the acute care nurses at University of Vermont Medical Center for their kindness and generosity to the family during Betty's time there.



A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Jct., VT.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store