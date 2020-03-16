Resources
Betty King Guillemette

Betty King Guillemette Obituary
St. George - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betty King Guillemette, 76, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She died at the McClure-Miller Respite House surrounded by the love of her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 160 Hinesburg Road, So. Burlington, VT. Burial will follow at Resurrection Park Catholic Cemetery. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences, please visit giffordfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
