Betty Riggs Lantman



Hinesburg - Betty Riggs Lantman, 90, of Hinesburg, VT passed away on September 14, 2020 after years of declining health.



Born June14, 1930 in Hinesburg, Betty was the middle child of Herbert and Hazel (Kenyon) Riggs. She graduated from Hinesburg High School in 1948. She worked for Dr. L.J. Wainer for a short while before her marriage to Douglas Lantman in 1949. They had recently celebrated 71 years of marriage on September 4, 2020.



Betty worked side by side with Doug at Lantman Brothers IGA in Hinesburg until their retirement in 1988. After leaving the store, she enjoyed her time at their Lake Iroquois home gardening, bird watching and recording the annual dates of the lake freezing and the ice going out.



In 2018 Betty moved to Mansfield Place in Essex where she enjoyed playing bingo, word games and many other social activities offered there. The family wishes to thank the staff at Mansfield Place for their kind and loving care.



Betty was predeceased by her parents; her six siblings Leonard Riggs (Joyce), Lawrence Riggs (Ginny), Dorothy Smith (Don), Joyce Bird (Dick), Howard Riggs (Norma Jean) and Nancy Lane. She was the last surviving member of her siblings.



Betty leaves her husband Douglas Lantman, her daughters Beth Sasala and Kay Loudon (Gayle) and grandchildren Douglas Sasala, Megan Sasala, Thomas Loudon and David Loudon (Bronwen).



The burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



Cards of condolence may be sent to Douglas Lantman 18 Carmichael St., Apt 320, Essex Jct,, VT 05452.



Contributions may be given to United Church of Hinesburg, P.O. Box 39, Hinesburg, VT 05461 or the Hinesburg Fire Department, P. O. Box 12, Hinesburg, VT 05461.



Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.









