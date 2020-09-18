1/1
Beulah J. Delibac
Beulah J. Delibac

Burlington - Mrs. Beulah J. Delibac, loving wife of Arthur W. Delibac, passed peacefully at the Respite House in Colchester, VT surrounded by her loving family on September 17, 2020, after enduring a long, courageous battle with lung and heart complications.

She was born in Burlington on March 8,1931, the daughter of Paul and Emma (Mongeon) Bessette.

Beulah attended St. Joseph's Grammar School and Burlington High School. She was married to the love of her life, Arthur William Delibac on February 16th, 1952 in St. Joseph's Church. They had 47 wonderful years together until his passing in 1999. She dearly missed him.

Beulah was very strong in her Christian faith which gave her tremendous resilience throughout her life. She received great enjoyment from reading novels and her bible. In her earlier years she enjoyed playing the piano and drawing. She cherished her role as a stay at home Mom to her seven beloved children. She was always so supportive, loving and kind. Her warm and welcoming spirit meant that Beulah and Art's home was always open, and often packed with her children's friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, and she always looked forward to the many large family gatherings.

She is survived by her 7 children, Carlene Corbiere (and her late husband Gary), Daniel and Kelcy Delibac, Eric and Tammy Delibac, Forde Delibac, Glenn and Cindy Delibac, Hugh and Marcie Delibac, Ilene and Tony Wright; 12 grandchildren, Jory (Scott) Bailey, Emily (Steve) Ward, Jeffrey Delibac, Justin Delibac and partner Jennifer Hekkala, Kristin (Jason) Corrigan, Casey Delibac, Kayleigh Delibac and fiance August Kawski, Ben Delibac, Jenna (Matt) Andreasen, Nicole Delibac and husband Chris Coleman, Zachary Wright, and Joshua Wright; 2 step-grandchildren, Troy and Tavia Francis; 10 great-grandchildren; Asher, Dylan, Jace, Landon, Sadie, Paxton, Finn, Cassidy, Cadence, and Mackenzie; 3 step-great grandchildren, Noah, Rebecca and Tyler. She is also survived by her dear sister Jeanette Hale; 2 sisters-in-law Carrie Bessette and Marlene Bessette and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband Arthur Delibac, and her siblings Norman, Donald, Earl, Harold, Eileen and Geraldine.

Visiting hours will be from 5-7 pm on Monday September 21st at Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 North Winooski Ave., Burlington. A service will be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday September 22nd at Boucher and Pritchard with burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetary on North Ave. in Burlington.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
