|
|
Beverly A. Gavin
South Burlington - Beverly A Gavin, 81 passed away on January 12, 2020 peacefully after a long illness. She was born on May 24, 1938 in Windsor, VT, the daughter of Norman and Alice (Fisher) Blaine. She graduated from Windsor High School in 1959 and attended the Hartford (CT) Airline Personnel School. Prior to her marriage to Joseph Gavin on July 22, 1961 she was employed by The Hartford (Hartford Fire Insurance Group). They resided in Framingham, MA before returning to Vermont. They raised their daughters in Essex Jct. and South Burlington. Beverly enjoyed working full-time for IBM, Sears and South Burlington School district. Beverly was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2008, they were married for 47 years. In earlier years the family enjoyed vacationing the Maine coast and trips across the United States. Some of Bev's enjoyment in her life was cooking/baking, music, reading early American history, volunteering and (RSVP). She will be remembered for her caring and giving nature. One of her greatest joys was being a mother and grandmother, she was proud of all their accomplishments and enjoyed spending time with them. Beverly is survived by her daughters Barbara E. Wright and friend William (Bill) Miller of South Burlington and Mary Elkins and son-in-law Herbert (Bert) of Richmond. Her grandchildren Joseph William, and Michael Gavin Elkins, and Heather Ann Wright. She also survived by her brother Arthur (Loretta) Blaine as well as a nephew, nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents, husband, and sister Elizabeth (Betty) Blaine and infant sister Barbara. Brothers Robert, William, Bruce and Bernard Blaine, niece Donna Blaine and Sisters in law.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Marie Sandoval, Dr. Zail Berry, Dr. Mary Cushman, the UVM Hospital Medical Center and Hematology department, and the Respite House for their support and kindness.
There will be no calling hours. A Funeral Service will take place this Thursday January 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Burial will follow the service at Resurrection Park Cemetery on Hinesburg Rd. in South Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
In lieu of flowers please consider: PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or to the Humane Society of Chittenden County 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington 05403
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020