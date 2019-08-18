|
|
A Celebration of Life
Beverly and Richard Guest
Beverly J Guest / Richard R Guest A celebration of life will be held on Thursday August 22nd for Beverly and Richard Guest who passed away at their home in South Carolina in 2018 and 2017 respectively. The service will be at 11:00 a.m. at Community Lutheran Church on Williston Road in South Burlington where they were members for over fifty years. The burial will follow at the Grand Isle Cemetery.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019