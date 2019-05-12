|
Beverly Anne Partington
Vergennes - Beverly Anne Partington, age 59, passed peacefully after a long battle with her health, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester.
Bev was born in Newton, MA, on December 26, 1959. She was the daughter of William and Pauline (Stewart) Knowlton. She grew up in Medway, MA, where she received her early education and graduated from Medway High School, class of 1977. Bev earned her R.N. from Framingham School of Nursing, class of 1980, where she continued working. She spent many years working as a nurse at Covenant Hills Christian Camp in Cabot, VT. She also taught Nursing at Castleton College before working in nursing education at the University of Vermont Medical Center. She earned both her Bachelors in Nursing and Masters of Science in nursing at The University of Vermont. She was Past Worthy Matron of Marble Chapter #80, Order of The Eastern Star. She was a member of Vergennes Congregational Church, where she previously taught Sunday School and belonged to the church choir. Bev was an avid crafter, spending most of her free time crocheting, spinning, and weaving. She enjoyed her time as a member of the Twist O' Wool Guild. She loved diet coke, peanut M&Ms, mint mentos and playing games with her family.
Surviving are 5 daughters; Amy Lynn Partington of South Hero, Sara Anne Ouellette of Monkton, Melissa May Partington of Bradford, Marybeth Ellen Partington of Vergennes, and L. Stirling Allred of Brooklyn, NY, 3 brothers; William R. Knowlton of Medway, MA, Robert H. Knowlton of Milford, MA and Bruce M. Knowlton of Standish, ME and a granddaughter; Ember Allred of Brooklyn, NY. Several nephews and cousins also survive her.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11 AM, at the Vergennes Congregational Church with a viewing at 10:30. The Rev. Barbara Purinton will officiate. An Eastern Star Service will precede the funeral. A private graveside committal service and burial will follow the ceremony in Prospect Cemetery in Vergennes.
Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to; McClure-Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446 or Addison County Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 12, 2019