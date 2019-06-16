Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burlington - Beverly J. Spencer, 75, passed away in Elderwood at Burlington, Burlington on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born in St. Albans on December 28, 1943, the daughter of Perley A., Sr. and Mary (Cameron) Murray.

She was a domestic cleaner for many years and a member of the Burlington United Pentecostal Church.

She leaves her daughter, Beverly Campbell of St. Albans, a son, Duane Newman, Jr. of Burlington, sister, Diane Aberl and husband, Art of Burlington; granddaughter, Erin Heintzelman and husband, Paul of Bellevue, WA; grandson, Andrew Densmore and wife Nichole of Richmond; great grandchildren and others.

Memorial Services will be held at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 5-7pm.

Her memorial stone will reside alongside brothers: Robert, Francis and Perley, Jr. Murray and sister, Shirley (Murray) Turner in Ressurrection Park Cemetery, So. Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 16, 2019
