Bill Davison
Burlington - Bill Davison, 78, distinguished print artist and Emeritus Professor of Art, died at home in the company of his wife and family on August 12, 2020. Son of Robert Powers Davison and Janet Miller Davison who predeceased him, seventh generation Vermonter, duck hunter and mentor to countless young artists, he established the printmaking program at the University of Vermont where he taught for forty-two years.
Educated at Albion College and the University of Michigan (Master of Fine Arts) Bill sustained a rigorous art practice and exhibition record for 55 years, recently completing a series of collage and collaborative artworks titled Diamonds and Rust.
Davison's work has been exhibited internationally and resides in more than fifty public and private collections including the Museum of Modern Art, New York; Yale University Art Museum; the Philadelphia Museum of Art; and the Smithsonian National Museum of American Art. Numerous awards and fellowships include the National Endowment for the Arts Artist's Fellowship, Prix ARS Electronica Award of Distinction, Linz, Austria, and the McDowell Colony. His work has been represented by leading galleries including Brooke Alexander, Barbara Gladstone, Martina Hamilton and Kathryn Markel in New York and Roy Boyd in Chicago.
Bill is survived by his wife, Kathleen McGann Schneider; brother, Robert P. Davison Jr. and wife Marlene Paradee Davison; children, Karin "Kadie" Davison Salfi and husband Jason Salfi, Tristan Davison and wife Keran Rose Davison; grandchildren, Lucia Salfi, and Maxine, Frances and Joe Davison; nieces, Stephanie Davison and Heidi Davison Noonan and husband Bill Levins; great nieces, Amelia and Grace Kittell and Erica Noonan; great nephew, Taylor Noonan.
Family and friends will celebrate Bill's life when it is safe to do so with a party, exhibition, and rock and roll music as he requested. You are invited to share photos, memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bill Davison Printmaking Fund, UVM Foundation, 411 Main Street, Burlington 05401, uvmfoundation.org/giving
.