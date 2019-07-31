|
Blair Ashley Savage
Hinesburg - Blair Ashley Savage, 70 passed away the evening of July 22. Blair was a native Vermonter, who was born in Burlington on November 7, 1948. He grew up in Burlington, graduating from BHS in 1966.
Blair was one of three children born to Chester and Shirley Savage.
Blair was a military veteran. He joined the Marines in 1967, serving with Delta Company 1/7 Marine Infantry Battalion. He was involved in the Vietnam War, where he earned two Purple Hearts for his strength, courage, and valor.
Blair moved to Hinesburg in 1974, and there is where he would live the rest of his life, and meet his future wife, Barbara Ann Eastman. They were married on October 5, 1985.
Blair worked most of his life in the construction field. He spent ten years working for Pizzagalli Construction Company, and retiring from Engelberth Construction Company in 2006 after twenty two years. Everybody who worked with, knew, or learned from Blair had the utmost respect for his knowledge and experience. He was quick to dissect any structural issue that would arise.
Blair would retire to the land and the house he and Barbie designed in Hinesburg. Together they enjoyed raising Airedale Terriers, playing cribbage, gardening, hosting their many friends, and occasionally drinking a few Budweisers, wink!!
Blair is pre-deceased by his wife Barbara, his parents Chester & Shirley, and his sister Karen. He is survived by his first wife Janet Savage, their children Keith Savage, Justin Savage and Jennifer Cooper. Blair also leaves 6 grandchildren; Kayla Desjardin, Zachary and Austin Savage, Ezekiel Berry-Savage, Anna Ortiz and Caleb Cooper. Blair is also survived by his brother Gary and his wife Dottie and their daughter Dana.
Blair will be missed for his quick wit, his "Savage" humor and his hospitality. There will be a Celebration of Life for Blair and Barbie at their home, 136 Piette Road in Hinesburg on September 7, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 31, 2019