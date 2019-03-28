|
|
Bradley D. Hutchins
Panton/Cabot - Bradley D. Hutchins passed away March 20, 2019, while vacationing in Myrtle Beach with his soulmate Anne.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Peters Church In Vergennes, at 1:00 pm. Friends may call at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes on Friday, April 5th from 4 pm to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Vergennes Rescue Squad for the BJ Hutchins Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019