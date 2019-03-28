Services
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
48 South Maple Street
Vergennes, VT 05491
(802) 877-3321
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
48 South Maple Street
Vergennes, VT 05491
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Peters Church
Vergennes, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley Hutchins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley D. Hutchins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bradley D. Hutchins Obituary
Bradley D. Hutchins

Panton/Cabot - Bradley D. Hutchins passed away March 20, 2019, while vacationing in Myrtle Beach with his soulmate Anne.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Peters Church In Vergennes, at 1:00 pm. Friends may call at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes on Friday, April 5th from 4 pm to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Vergennes Rescue Squad for the BJ Hutchins Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now