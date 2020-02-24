|
|
Brenda Woodard Smith
South Burlington - Brenda Woodard Smith, 78, of South Burlington, Vermont, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 19, 2020.
Brenda was born November 2, 1941, the daughter of Richard and Irene Willett Woodard. She graduated from Essex Junction High School in 1959 and continued her education at the University of Vermont, graduating in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.
During her sophomore year at UVM she met her beloved and devoted husband of 56 years, Gilbert (Gib) Smith. Brenda and Gib were married on January 18, 1964. She enjoyed spending time with Gib designing and working on many home projects where she was a top notch decorator, painter and wallpaper assistant. Brenda and Gib spent many happy times antiquing, taking day trips, and going out to dinner. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and she provided unconditional love. "Mimi" made certain she was present for every birthday and special occasion no matter the weather or distance. The kids loved spending time in Vermont every summer with their grandmother baking, attending camps and enjoying fun outings such as the Big Apple Circus and Park Safari.
For many years she graciously devoted herself to caring for her mother, in-laws, family, friends and animals. She taught us to value and respect all life. Even the tiniest of insects would be rescued and gently placed outside and she would admire the littlest leaf and place it out for display. It brought Brenda great pleasure in serving others. From preparing delicious meals to feeding the birds, gardening, chauffeuring, housekeeping or "nursing", she made you feel nurtured, inspired and that all was well. Her love of anything children was reflected in The Storybook Dollhouse, a business co-owned with her sister and located on the town green in Shelburne.
Brenda lovingly made each and every individual feel special, always seeing the best in everyone. She had a passion for remembering every occasion, no matter how small. From birthdays to holidays to graduations she was certain to host a party, send carefully selected cards with handwritten notes and create personalized care packages. She is renowned for her warm welcoming smile, compassionate listening, cookies, meticulous decorating, theme centerpieces and favors, exquisite giftwrapping and bows, and beautiful hand knit sweaters.
Dancing and music brought much happiness throughout her life. Brenda performed ballet winning the Vermont Junior Miss Pageant in 1958 (currently named the Distinguished Young Women Award). She was captain of both her high school and college cheerleading squads. Music always brought a smile to her face and Brenda delighted in dancing to anything with a fun beat. In later years, she enjoyed jazzercise and her dance barre.
She is survived by her husband, Gib Smith, her children Heidi Matteo and Kristin Smith, her grandchildren Caroline (Carly) and Chase Matteo, her sister Shirley Maxson, brothers Richard and wife Barbara Woodard, Terence (Terry) and wife Jean Woodard, sister-in law Phyllis and her husband John Rogers, cousin Barbara Brodhead, longtime family friend Jim Myers as well as numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother-in-law Albert (Al) Maxson as well as her special furry four-legged daughters Misty, Buffy, Amber, Jessie, Bow Tai, nephew Arlo; and most recently her best friend Maddie (who followed Brenda everywhere).
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 28th at 3:00PM, The Essex Resort, 70 Essex Way, Essex Junction, Vermont immediately followed by a Celebration of Life in the Atrium Room. A private interment will be held in the spring.
Memorial contributions in memory of Brenda may be sent to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct., South Burlington, VT 05403 (hsccvt.org) or , Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 (shrinershospitalforchildren.org).
Arrangements are in care of Ready Funeral Home, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, Vermont. On-line condolences may be made at www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020