Brent Edward DeCoste
Los Angeles, CA - Brent Edward DeCoste, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. He was 51 years old.
He was born November 3, 1967 in Cocoa, FL to Victor and Sharon DeCoste, the second of their two children. A year later the family relocated to S. Burlington, VT. He graduated from S. Burlington high school in 1985 and then continued his education at VTC in Randolph, VT graduating with an AS degree in software technology in 1989. Later Brent was admitted to RIT in Rochester, NY where he earned a BS in software engineering, graduating with honors in 1994. He was immediately hired by Sensis Corp in Syracuse, NY. Two years later he went to work for Raytheon Corp in Tewksbury, MA
In the summer of 1996 Brent met Ryoko Tamaki of Tokyo, Japan who was visiting in Vermont with her sponsors as an exchange cultural intern. Her sponsors were Brent's aunt and uncle. Their meeting was the beginning of a long-distance romance with visits between the U.S. and Japan over several years. In 1999 Brent was transferred to Vancouver, BC, Canada by Raytheon to work on developing a new air traffic control system for the Canadian government. When that project ended, Brent moved to the Los Angeles area in 2001 to work for ITT Gilfillan in Van Nuys. In October, 2002 Brent and Ryoko were married in Tokyo and the following summer a reception was held in Stowe, VT with family and friends from all over the world attending. Brent later returned to Raytheon at their El Segundo, CA facility where he worked until the time of his death.
Brent grew from a very shy child into an out-going, fun-loving, compassionate man while preserving a hint of reserve and humility. He had a wry sense of humor and loved to tell stories on himself about fishing mishaps, hijinks on the golf course, cooking experiments gone wrong or a narrow escape from a curious skunk while tenting in the backyard. As a child he joined in organizing backyard "fairs" and building sledding hills in a neighborhood of close friends. He often recalled those days with a wistful appreciation for the free atmosphere in which he grew up. As an adult he re-created this sense of community with family, friends and co-workers organizing special events or special trips.
Brent loved being outside, biking, hiking, skiing, fishing, boating and camping. This pleasure in and appreciation of nature continued into his youth and adulthood no matter where he lived from the mountains and waterways of Vermont to British Columbia. In recent years Brent, Ryoko and their 3 children have traveled nearly every summer to camp in and explore the National Parks, planning to visit all of them eventually. They also enjoyed memorable visits to Japan.
Brent's vocation was writing software programs for radar and test systems. He considered programming almost an art form, from designing through testing to completion. He considered design and testing the most important steps. One colleague referred to Brent as a "superstar" engineer. Brent's avocation was woodworking, another artistic endeavor. He made beautiful and useful objects from cutting boards to large pieces of furniture.
Brent was a thrifty, diehard New Englander and yet generous without exception with his time, attention, love, gifts and understanding. He was a great Dad, bringing to that role his whole heart and soul, seldom forgetting that children need engagement, limits and someone who listens. He taught by example rather than admonition. He brought caring, calmness and loyalty to all his relationships. He will be forever loved and missed.
Brent is survived by wife Ryoko, their daughter Kana Elise, twin sons Amon Kouya and Collin Shunta of Los Angeles; mother Sharon Jones DeCoste of S. Burlington; sister Annette DeCoste Boyle and her husband Greg and their children Katherine Rose, Peter Thomas and Ian Buckley of Poughkeepsie, NY; aunts Phyllis Jones Orbaugh and Kathy Taylor Jones; aunts and uncles Lawrence and Valerie DeCoste, Sandra and Mike Bechard, Gary and Linda DeCoste and Linda and Wayne Supernaw. Also his in in-laws Kazumi and Nakoko Tamaki and Satoko and Atsushi Ikeda and their daughters Jun, Ibuki, Yukino and Haru in Japan. Brent was predeceased by his father Victor, in June 2014 and by his uncles Warren Jones and Harry Orbaugh; his DeCoste aunt and uncles Raymond, Marcel, Rita, Esmond, Leon, Arthur and Lionel.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 AM at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset Street in South Burlington, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 14, 2019