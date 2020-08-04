Brian Carlyle Hunt



It is with heavy hearts that the Hunt family announce that Brian Carlyle Hunt, 66, passed away on August 2, 2020, with his wife and children by his side.



Brian was raised in Jericho, Vermont, where he spent his childhood active in scouting, youth sports, working on the family farms, and exploring Vermont's outdoors. He graduated from Mount Mansfield Union High School where he was a standout multi-sport athlete. Brian graduated in 1976 from the University of Vermont where he was a proud member of the UVM Men's Soccer team.



A coach and educator at heart, Brian enjoyed a 39-year career as a respected physical education teacher at Malletts Bay School in Colchester. He brought the joy of physical activity to thousands of children while also serving as a positive role model and mentor to many. His desire was to encourage students and athletes to reach their full potential while feeling good about themselves in the process. His work ethic was unequaled. He set the bar high for what teaching and coaching needs to look like and should be. Brian's inspiration and dedication to teaching and coaching was matched by his kind, caring, compassionate, and gentle interaction with others, always with an easy smile. MBS alumni will remember Mr. Hunt's color-coordinated athletic attire, humor, and his enthusiastic Paper Shake Dance. He made MBS a special place.



Brian was a loving husband and proud, supportive father. Family was of utmost importance to him. Precious memories were made together on soccer fields, ski trails, tennis courts, as well as camping, biking, fishing, hunting, and family gatherings. The Hunt family enjoyed summers at their camp on Georgia Shore. Brian's happy place was out fishing on the lake. He would come back with an entertaining tale—always larger than the catch!



He leaves memories to be cherished by his wife of 41 years, Brenda Hunt of Colchester, VT. Brian also leaves behind his daughter Erica Hutchins (Ethan) of Williston, VT; his son Ryan Hunt (Elizabeth) of Jericho, VT; sisters Sandi Menard of Winooski, VT, Jill Hunt of Winooski, VT, and Lori Cook (Tom) of Florence, AZ; aunts, Gert Hunt of Jericho, VT and Celia Perge of Lewes, DE; brothers-in-law James Burke (Stephanie) of Miller Place, NY and Terrence Burke (Lynn) of Port Jefferson, NY; his sisters-in-law Maureen Burns (Michael) of Shoreham, NY; Barbara Gans of Murrells Inlet, SC, Patricia Przybylinski (Richard) of West Charleston, VT and Catherine Noel (James) of Columbia, MO; he is also survived by his two beloved grandchildren Emery and Emmett Hutchins of Williston, VT, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his parents Carlyle and Ruth Hunt, his in-laws James and Genevieve Burke, brothers-in-law Ray Menard and Gary Gans, and sister-in-law Carol Klebanoff.



A drive-by celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm at Malletts Bay School, 609 Blakley Road, Colchester, Vermont. For the safety of all, we ask that you remain in your vehicle while paying respects to Brian's family. A private burial will be held at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Jericho, Vermont.



In honoring Brian's commitment to physical activity, memorial contributions may be made to Colchester Parks and Recreation and mailed to: Colchester Parks and Recreation, Brian Hunt Memorial, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont 05446. We also invite you to take memories of Brian on your next outdoor adventure—his spirit will be great company!









