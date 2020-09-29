Brian Donnelly Schumacher
Brian Donnelly Schumacher, age 76, passed away peacefully while reading at home in Alameda, CA on September 16, 2020. Brian was an engineer and outdoorsman with a generous personality and warm sense of humor.
He was born to Dr. George and Isobel (Donnelly) Schumacher on September 13, 1944 in Scranton, PA. Raised in Burlington, VT, he graduated from Burlington High School in 1962. He earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1966 and then a master's degree from University of Michigan. Following positions in Kansas City, Cleveland and Los Angeles, he dedicated 33 years to state service at the California Public Utilities Commission in San Francisco, retiring in 2010.
Brian and Kathleen were married in San Francisco, recently celebrating 44 years together. They raised their 2 children in Alameda. He was a proud and supportive father who was overjoyed to welcome his grandson in 2018.
Guided by his sense of adventure, in high school Brian maintained mountain trails, in college made cross-country trips by car and motorcycle, and in 1971 he sailed the Caribbean for a year before returning to the United States. While hitchhiking to the west coast, he sustained major injuries in a head-on vehicle collision. Miraculously, he recovered and again made his way west, settling near the water in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Many of Brian's friendships were sparked by shared interests for the outdoors, mechanical design, or music. Over the years he shared many outings with family and friends sailing and hiking. He was always enthusiastic to talk about the design of cars, motorcycles, and ships. He played the violin and maintained a lifelong enjoyment of classical music performances.
He was generous in many aspects of his life, often taking time to send a note of thanks or hello, and volunteered his time to many local organizations including civic groups, scouting and church. He pursued his faith with a commitment to increasing his understanding and appreciation of himself, community, and God.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; son, Kevin, and daughter-in-law, Alejandra; daughter, Teresa; sisters, Sarah and Karin; sister-in-law, Cajsa; and grandson, Anthony. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey, on May 26, 2020.
A service will be held at a future time of safe gathering. Donations "In Memory of Brian Schumacher" may be made to the "Jean Sweeney Open Space Park Fund" (sweeneyopenspacepark.org
).
