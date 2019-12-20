|
Brian Gorton
Shelburne - Brian Scott Gorton, 47, of Shelburne, Vermont, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019, in the presence of his family and friends. He was born to parents Lucien Gorton and Joanne Lubinski on May 9th, 1972 in Rutland, Vermont. Brian enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 17 where he proudly served as a member of the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, of the 82nd Airborne Division. Brian deployed with the 504th to Panama in '89 and Iraq in '90/'91, in support of Operation Desert Storm, earning numerous citations and medals.
Brian was a dedicated father and devoted friend, with a passion for football, a great sense of humor, and a wit that was quicker than most.
Brian will be forever remembered and greatly missed by his beloved daughter, Alyssa Gorton, and by his family and friends to whom he gave so much. Until we meet again "Strike Hold".
A Service will be announced at a later date to be held this Spring at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, VT
A Service will be announced at a later date to be held this Spring at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, VT
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019